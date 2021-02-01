Leicester City-Fulham Preview

Brendan Rodgers could have an even more limited squad to choose from against Fulham on Wednesday, although Jamie Vardy is close to a return for Leicester City.

Leicester were rocked by an injury to star striker Vardy last month, while midfielders Wilfred Ndidi and Dennis Praet have also suffered blows.

Timothy Castagne is the latest to sustain an issue, while Wesley Fofana has a problem to contend with ahead of the Fulham game.

But Rodgers is pleased with how his squad are battling through a tricky season, and although Vardy will not feature against Fulham, Leicester are “hopeful” for his return “towards the weekend.”

“If you look at how compact the games are, how intense the games are, I think the players have been amazing in terms of the intensity in the games,” Rodgers said.

“It’s just something we’re going to have to cope with this season.”

On the notable absences of Vardy and Ndidi, the manager added: “Any time those players haven’t played, we’ve had another way of playing as such.

“Naturally, when you have a player like Jamie who is not playing, it’s hard to replicate that.

“He’s irreplaceable, what he does on the last line. The other players don’t have that profile, so naturally we change.”

Leicester lost 3-1 at home to Leeds United on Sunday, but it was also a damaging weekend for next opponents Fulham.

They rescued a draw against relegation rivals West Brom but Scott Parker felt “it should have been 3-0 or 4-0 at half-time” as Fulham failed to make the most of their dominance.

Parker said: “There are 18 games left and there’s still a long way to go. There have been a lot of strange results and this is a team going in the right direction.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Fulham – Bobby De Cordova-Reid

If Fulham are to climb clear of relegation problem, De Cordova-Reid’s goal threat from wide on the right will prove key. He has netted seven goals in 22 games in all competitions this season, one more than he scored in 46 matches in 2019-20. Only in 2017-18 for Bristol City (21 goals) has he scored more in a single season.

Leicester City – Youri Tielemans

Leicester have injury problems in midfield, but they are still able to rely on Tielemans. The Belgium international has been directly involved in at least one goal in all four of the Foxes’ away games in all competitions in 2021, scoring three goals and assisting one.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Fulham have lost just one of their seven Premier League meetings with Leicester (W3 D3), going down 3-1 at the King Power Stadium in March 2019.

– Leicester have not won any of their past five away games against Fulham in all competitions (D2 L3) since a 1-0 win in the second tier in April 1983.

– Fulham have won just one of their past 11 Premier League home games (D3 L7), with that victory coming against fellow strugglers West Brom in November (2-0).

– Only Manchester United have earned more away points in the Premier League this season than Leicester (23), with the Foxes losing just one of their 10 games on the road so far (W7 D2).

– Leicester are unbeaten in their past seven away matches in all competitions (W5 D2); they last had a longer such run between April and December 2015 (14 matches).