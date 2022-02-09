Brendan Rodgers admits facing former club Liverpool has come at the worst possible time with the pressure building on the Leicester City boss.

Leicester’s FA Cup defence was ended in a 4-1 defeat to second-tier Nottingham Forest on Sunday, capping what has been a tough period for the Foxes.

City are also 14 points off the Premier League top four, having won just five of their last 17 matches ahead of Thursday’s trip to Anfield.

Rodgers is the current favourite to become the next English top-flight manager to lose his job, but he believes he is confident he has the full support of the club’s owners.

“I have a close working relationship with everyone, but I also understand you have to get results,” said Rodgers, who spent three full seasons at Anfield. “Those relationships don’t change. I am experienced and I know if you win games it’s great, and when you lose you’re open to criticism. I’m sure that will have been the case.

“Liverpool is the toughest possible game you could have in the wake of such a result. We showed great spirit the last time we played. We need to show hunger and fight.”

Liverpool had no such trouble in their FA Cup tie against Cardiff City, advancing as 3-1 winners to make it four wins in a row in all competitions and seven without defeat.

The Reds have scored 11 goals during that winning run and may be boosted by the return of top scorer Mohamed Salah here following his return from Africa Cup of Nations duty.

“I spoke to him and pretty much the first thing Mo told me was: ‘I’m ready’,” Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said.

“He is an experienced player, he is a physical monster, to be honest, so we have to see. He will have a little recovery session and we will see how he feels and from there we go.”

Sadio Mane, who also reached the AFCON final with Senegal, will not be ready, but Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Joe Gomez have both recovered from coronavirus.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Liverpool – Andy Robertson

Robertson has assisted seven goals in his last eight Premier League appearances, including four in his last three. He now has 47 overall in the competition, which is the joint-most of any Scotsman alongside Gary McAllister, though he reached the tally in 103 fewer games than the latter.

Leicester City – Patson Daka

Daka has been directly involved in seven goals in nine Premier League appearances so far, averaging either a goal (four) or an assist (three) once every 64 minutes. No Leicester player has ever been involved in more than seven goals in their first 10 appearances in the competition.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Liverpool have lost their last two Premier League games against Leicester, last losing three top-flight games in a row against the Foxes back in November 1963.

– After winning December’s reverse fixture 1-0, Leicester are looking to complete the league double over Liverpool for the first time since the 1998-99 season under Martin O’Neill.

– Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 14 Premier League games at Anfield (W10 D4) and have won their last five in a row, their best home winning run since an eight-game streak between July and December 2020.

– Leicester have taken the lead but failed to win in their last two Premier League games (D1 L1) – the Foxes last went ahead but didn’t win in three consecutive games back in December 2017, with the third of those games a 2-1 defeat at Anfield versus Liverpool, which remains the only time in their last 10 league visits there that they have gone ahead.

– Against no side has Liverpool’s Klopp lost more Premier League games than he has against Leicester (four, level with Manchester City). The Foxes are looking to become the first team since Pep Guardiola’s Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund in 2014-15 to beat a Klopp side twice in a league season.