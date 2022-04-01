Ralf Rangnick has hailed the impact Bruno Fernandes can continue to bring to Manchester United after the Portuguese put pen to paper on a new five-year deal at Old Trafford ahead of this week’s Premier League clash with Leicester City.

The playmaker extended his stay with the Red Devils through 2027, in a major boost as several other key players look set to head for the exit door in the summer after a disappointing season at the Theatre of Dreams.

But ahead of the visit of the Foxes, Rangnick professed his happiness to see Fernandes tie himself long-term to United and their vision.

“I think that’s very good news for the club, for the fans (and) also for Bruno to know he will be here for the next five years,” he said. “There is no doubt he is a very important player for this club and this team. That’s great news, I already congratulated him yesterday after his return from the World Cup qualifiers. He played very well and scored the most important goals to qualify.”

Rangnick also expressed his befuddlement on Harry Maguire being booed by England supporters during the international break.

“I didn’t understand what happened at Wembley,” Rangnick said. “It won’t happen in our stadium with the Red Army behind the team and our captain.”

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers, meanwhile, has revealed that Jamie Vardy will miss out on the trip to Manchester, with the former England international currently sidelined through injury.

“We’ll see, really,” he stated. “We just work day-by-day, really. He’s certainly not fit for the weekend but we’ll assess it over the next week or two weeks.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Manchester United – Cristiano Ronaldo

Fresh from securing another World Cup trip with Portugal, the forward faces an uncertain future given the Red Devils’ failure to deliver silverware this term, but he remains a key player even in his advancing years. He has scored 12 Premier League goals this season – in the competition’s history, only Gianfranco Zola has scored more in a single campaign aged 36 or over (14 in 2002-03).

Leicester City – James Maddison

Having faded somewhat last term under Rodgers, the Foxes man has returned arguably to the best form of his career this term, even as his side have struggled domestically. He has both scored (13) and been directly involved in (20) more goals in all competitions – more than any other Leicester player and a second-best personal tally for himself.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Manchester United have lost their last three meetings with Leicester in all competitions, as many as they had in their previous 36 against them (W24 D9). They’ve never lost four in a row against the Foxes before.

– Leicester won this exact fixture 2-1 last season – they’ve never won consecutive away league games against Manchester United before.

– Following their 4-2 win against Manchester United in the reverse fixture, Leicester are looking to complete just their second top-flight double over the Red Devils, previously doing so in 1973-74.

– Manchester United have lost two of their last three games in all competitions (W1), having lost just one of their previous 20 following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s departure from the club (W10 D9).

– Leicester City have lost five of their last six Premier League away games (W1), as many as they had in their previous 26 on the road since the start of last season (W13 D8).