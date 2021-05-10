Leicester City-Manchester United Preview

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has again questioned the scheduling of Manchester United’s rearranged clash with Liverpool and says he will not risk the health of his players against Leicester City.

Tuesday’s visit of Leicester is the second of three league games in the space of five days for United, who beat Aston Villa 3-1 at the weekend to keep their slim title hopes alive.

The Red Devils’ meeting with Liverpool – postponed due to protesting fans storming Old Trafford and blockading the team hotel on May 2 – will be played on Thursday.

Solskjaer has hinted he is going to prioritise that game over Tuesday’s match with fourth-placed Leicester as he cannot afford to push those who played against Villa too hard.

“That’s the hard bit for me, knowing that if I do play these XI again on Tuesday and Thursday, it’s impossible,” he said. “I run too much of a risk of injuring them.

“So, talking about integrity in the league and stuff, don’t blame me when I have to make changes because I have to. It’s not safe for them to play each game so I have got to prioritise.

“In terms of changes, I don’t know. We can have a theoretical team now but we’ll have to see how they react when they come in Tuesday morning and pick a team that day.”

United are now guaranteed a top-four finish, whereas Leicester – who face a daunting final run-in – have work to do if they are to qualify for the Champions League.

The Foxes have drawn with 10-man Southampton and lost to Newcastle United in their last two games, but boss Brendan Rodgers is remaining upbeat.

“We have made it a lot harder for ourselves but it is still in our hands,” he said. “We have to fight and we are a group that is together.

“We have already beaten our total from last season. We have to embrace the challenge. We have three exciting games left plus a cup final and we are excited for the challenge.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Manchester United – Edinson Cavani

The prolific striker only played 25 minutes of the comeback win against Villa, so there is a good chance he will start against Leicester if Solskjaer’s comments are anything to go by.

He scored as a substitute at Villa Park to make it five goals in his last three games – and 15 goals in all this term – explaining why United are so keen to tie him down to a new deal.

Leicester City – Kelechi Iheanacho

Former Manchester City striker Iheanacho is also in hot scoring form, finding the net 15 times in 16 matches in all competitions since the start of February.

The Nigeria international has been directly involved in five goals in five starts against United in all competitions, meanwhile, which he will be looking to build on here.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Man United are unbeaten in their last 12 Premier League matches against Leicester (W8 D4) since losing 5-3 in September 2014 under Louis van Gaal.

– Leicester have won one of their last 22 away top-flight visits to Old Trafford against Man Utd (D5 L16), winning 1-0 in 1997-98 with a goal from Tony Cottee.

– United have won all three of their Premier League games on a Tuesday this season, scoring 11 goals and conceding none.

– Since losing at home to Everton in December, Leicester are unbeaten in five midweek (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday) Premier League games (W3 D2).

– United have won each of their last four Premier League home games – they have not won five in a row at Old Trafford since March 2018 under Jose Mourinho.