Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers is desperate for his side to bounce back from their meek EFL Cup defeat against Newcastle United when they meet rivals Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Rodgers’ men failed to reach the final four as they produced a poor performance at St James’ Park on Wednesday, with goals from Dan Burn and Joelinton enough for Newcastle to eliminate the Foxes.

Next up, Leicester go to fellow strugglers Forest – who beat them 4-1 in a memorable FA Cup tie last year, and Rodgers is demanding an improvement.

“They are all tough games, especially with the position that we’re in, in terms of our bodies and our squad, but it’s a team that we did great against at home (a 4-0 win in October),” Rodgers said. “But we were punished there last year in the cup, and we want to go and make amends for that. We’ll be ready for that at the weekend.”

However, Rodgers will be without the influential James Maddison – as well as Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall – for the short trip across the East Midlands.

“He’s progressing well but he won’t be available for the game,” Rodgers said of Maddison’s condition. “He’s still with the medical team. (Dewsbury-Hall) is not back yet.”

Forest did far better than Leicester in midweek, defeating Wolves on penalties to tee up an EFL Cup semi-final tie against Manchester United.

Steve Cooper, however, has urged his side to quickly shift focus to their battle to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

“I’m really pleased for our supporters,” he said. “It’s given our older generation a chance to reminisce, and it’s given our younger generation a chance to enter new territory. It’s just another positive message showing the progression the club is, hopefully, trying to make.

“We know we’ve got a long way to go, and now the focus is back on the Premier League.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Nottingham Forest – Taiwo Awoniyi

All four of Awoniyi’s Premier League goals this season have been the opening goal of the game, with three of those proving to be the only goal. The last player to score in four 1-0 wins in a single Premier League campaign was Salomon Rondon in 2015-16.

Leicester City – Jamie Vardy

Vardy has scored just one goal in his 18 Premier League appearances this season, his fewest goals after 18 league appearances in a campaign since 2014-15 (also one). The 36-year-old striker missed a huge chance against Newcastle in midweek and will be keen to atone against Leicester’s rivals.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– This is Nottingham Forest’s first home league match against Leicester City since February 2014 (2-2). They’ve lost just one of their last 17 at home against the Foxes (W11 D5), losing 3-2 in May 2013.

– Leicester are looking to complete their first league double over Nottingham Forest since 1971-72, a season that saw Forest relegated from the top-flight.

– Leicester have never scored a Premier League away goal against Nottingham Forest, with their three visits to the City Ground in the competition producing just three goals (two 1-0 defeats and a 0-0 draw).

– Following a 1-0 win at Southampton last time out, Nottingham Forest are looking to secure consecutive Premier League victories for the first time this season. They’ve won seven points from their last four league games (W2 D1 L1), as many as they had in their previous 12 beforehand (W1 D4 L7).

– Leicester have lost their last two Premier League games against newly promoted teams, losing to Bournemouth and Fulham, last losing more in a row between January and August 2001 (four in a row).