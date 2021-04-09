Leicester City-West Ham United Preview

West Ham would move to within one point of Leicester City should they defeat Brendan Rodgers’ team on Sunday, with David Moyes crediting the Foxes as having the ideal model for aspiring clubs.

The Hammers’ extraordinary season could get even better should they beat Leicester, as they would move to within touching distance of third place.

Leicester, meanwhile, would close the gap on second-place Manchester United to one point should they win, and give themselves some breathing room in the race to secure a Champions League place.

Moyes insisted West Ham will not treat the fixture any differently, however, while crediting the job Leicester have done to make themselves an established top-four contender.

“I think Leicester are a really good model for a lot of clubs, good recruitment, stability, their owners have been a great credit to the way they’ve gone about their work at the club,” he said.

“I can only see it from a distance, continually competing, they’re looking to bring in young players for the future, complements the very good players they’ve got at the club already. Building already to have another team after that. Brendan has done a really good job.”

Rodgers, meanwhile, echoed the sentiment when asked about his counterpart.

“He has done a great job in coming in mid season and work with them and then bringing players,” Rodgers said of Moyes.

“The organisational skills he has given the teams. They have some fabulous players and they have been able to bring the best out of them. You can see throughout the team they play well and they have had consistency. So not a surprise to me.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

West Ham – Jesse Lingard

Since his Premier League debut for West Ham in February, no player has been involved in more goals in the competition than Jesse Lingard (nine – 6 goals, 3 assists), and even more onus will likely be on the Manchester United loanee on Sunday, with Michail Antonio set to miss out through injury.

Leicester City – Ayoze Perez

Leicester’s Ayoze Perez has been directly involved in six goals in his last seven Premier League starts against West Ham (three goals, three assists).

KEY OPTA FACTS

•Only Leeds United (six) have scored more Premier League goals from fast breaks than West Ham so far this season (five). Four of the Hammers’ five such goals have come since Lingard joined the club in February.

•Leicester have kept just one clean sheet in their last seven Premier League games, doing so in a 5-0 win against bottom side Sheffield United. Meanwhile, West Ham have scored in 25 different Premier League matches this season, with only Manchester City finding the net in more.

•The away team has won four of the last eight Premier League meetings between West Ham and Leicester (D3 L1), though the away team has not won both top-flight meetings between these sides in a season since the 1929-30 campaign.

•Leicester are one of six away teams who are yet to lose a Premier League match at the London Stadium, with the Foxes unbeaten in four (W2 D2). Only Manchester City and Liverpool have played more times at the stadium without losing (five games).

•West Ham have scored three goals in the first half in each of their last two Premier League games (3-3 v Arsenal, 3-2 v Wolves). In the competition’s history, only Manchester United in September 2011 have scored at least three goals before half-time in three consecutive matches before.