Leons scores 21 to lift Bradley past Maine 71-39

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

PEORIA, Ill. (AP)Malevy Leons had 21 points as Bradley easily defeated Maine 71-39 on Saturday.

Leons made 5 of 7 3-pointers. He added three blocks.

Ja’Shon Henry had 15 points for Bradley (2-5). Rienk Mast added 11 points and 11 rebounds. Mikey Howell had seven assists.

Peter Filipovity had 11 points for the Black Bears (2-4).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51