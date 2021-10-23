Lester helps William & Mary cruise past Towson 40-14

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP)Donavyn Lester rushed for 99 of William & Mary’s 339 yards on the ground, scoring three touchdowns along the way, and the Tribe breezed to a 40-14 victory over Towson in Colonial Athletic Association play on Saturday.

Bronson Yoder capped William & Mary’s first possession with a 47-yard TD run for a 7-0 lead. Towson answered on its first possession, knotting the score on Chris Ferguson’s 42-yard scoring strike to Caleb Smith. The Tribe (5-2, 3-1) needed just one play – Darius Wilson’s 65-yard TD pass to Zach Burdick – to retake the lead for good. Lester’s first TD run was a 21-yarder with 5:53 left in the first quarter for a 21-7 advantage. William & Mary’s Ethan Chang sandwiched two field goals around a 1-yard TD run by Towson’s Devin Matthews in the second quarter and the Tribe led 27-14 at halftime.

Lester accounted for the only scoring of the second half with TD runs of 12 yards in the third quarter and a 1-yarder in the fourth. Wilson completed 7 of 12 passes for 164 yards with one interception. Lester did his damage on just 13 carries, while Yoder finished with 82 yards on 10 totes. William & Mary ran the ball 49 times, averaging 6.9 yards per carry.

Ferguson was 9-of-20 passing for 125 yards with three interceptions for the Tigers (3-4, 2-2). Backup QB Jeff Miller completed 12 of 17 passes for 123 yards with one pick. Smith finished with six catches for 86 yards.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51