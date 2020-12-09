Lewis lifts VMI over Greensboro 100-65

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP)Myles Lewis recorded 17 points and 10 rebounds to carry VMI to a 100-65 win over Greensboro on Tuesday.

Kamdyn Curfman had 14 points for VMI (3-2). Sean Conway added 12 points, and Trey Bonham had 11 points.

It was the first time this season VMI scored at least 100 points.

Matthew Brown had 14 points for the Pride.

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51