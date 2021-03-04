Lewis scores 21, Syracuse women advance in ACC to face FSU

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP)Kiara Lewis scored 21 points with five assists, Digna Strautmane added 13 points and eight rebounds, and Syracuse held off Boston College 67-61 on Thursday in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament.

Emily Engstler completed a three-point play with 52 seconds left to extend Syracuse’s lead to 61-53. But Cameron Swartz and Makayla Dickens each made a 3-pointer on consecutive Boston College possessions to pull within 63-61. It was Dickens’ fourth 3-pointer of the fourth quarter.

Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi gave Syracuse a two-possession lead at 65-61 and Swartz had a 3-pointer blocked at the other end, leading to two free throws by Priscilla Williams to seal it.

Syracuse (12-7) advances to play No. 4 seed Florida State on Friday, looking to avenge a 67-52 loss on Feb. 11.

Engstler finished with five points and 14 rebounds in her first start of the season for Syracuse, replacing Tiana Mangakahia who did not play due to a lower body injury. Mangakahia averages 11.6 points and 7.5 assists per game this season after sitting out the 2019-20 campaign due to a battle with breast cancer.

Dickens scored 14 points for Boston College (7-12). Taylor Soule had 13 points and seven rebounds, and Swartz added 11.

—

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25