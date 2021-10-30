Lewis throws 4 TDs as Delaware State tops Howard 30-23

DOVER, Del. (AP)Jared Lewis passed for 246 yards and four touchdowns – including a go-head 14-yard strike to Trey Gross in the fourth quarter – and Delaware State held off Howard 30-23 in Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference play on Saturday.

Lewis connected with Gross for a 59-yard score midway through the first quarter to knot the score at 7. Lewis gave Delaware State (4-4, 1-1) the lead with a 15-yard TD toss to Bizzet Woodley 2:40 into the second quarter. The Hornets were up 20-10 at halftime after Lewis hit Jerrish Halsey for a 35-yard TD with 10 seconds left.

Quinton Williams accounted for the only score in the third quarter – on a 3-yard run – to pull the Bison (2-6, 1-2) within 20-17. Matt Noll upped the Hornets’ lead to six with a 25-yard field goal 3 seconds into the final quarter, but Howard answered with Ian Wheeler’s 60-yard TD run just four plays later. Faraji Woodson missed the extra point and the game was tied at 23-all, setting the stage for Lewis’ second TD pass of the day to Gross. The Bison drove to the Delware State 23-yard line on their final possession before turning the ball over on downs.

Lewis completed 14 of 22 passes for the Hornets. Gross finished with seven catches for 124 yards.

Williams was 19-of-32 passing for 201 yards for Howard, while Wheeler ran for 121 yards on 13 carries.

—

