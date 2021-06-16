Liberty and Aces square off once again

A pair of contenders to the WNBA throne will complete their season series and a whirlwind three games-in-15-days against each other Thursday when the New York Liberty face the host Las Vegas Aces.

The Aces (9-3) have won the first two meetings, taking a 94-82 decision at New York on June 3, and a 100-78 margin in the desert Tuesday.

The Liberty have been slumping while Sabrina Ionescu deals with an ankle injury. After starting the season averaging 17.8 points in her first six games (five victories), Ionescu has been slowed by tendinitis in the left ankle she had surgically repaired in the offseason.

New York has lost four of five since she began ailing. Ionescu missed the past two games after averaging just 5.3 points in the three previous contests. Her status still for Thursday remains uncertain.

In the most recent meeting between the Aces and Liberty, Las Vegas guard Kelsey Plum scored a career-high 32 points, with 13 of those coming in the decisive fourth quarter.

Plum, who missed all of last season with an Achilles injury, is scoring 12.0 points per game in her new reserve role, just behind Jackie Young (13.8), Liz Cambage (15.2) and A’ja Wilson (18.7).

“This isn’t new for me. It wasn’t unexpected,” Plum said after her fourth double-digit scoring effort of the season and the 47th of her WNBA career. “This won’t be the last time something like this happens.”

Plum remains the NCAA career scoring leader (3,527 points in 139 games) after averaging 25.4 points a game over her four-year career at the University of Washington. Now in her fourth WNBA season, she has a 9.1-point career scoring average.

Cambage had 14 points and 11 rebounds Tuesday as the Aces won their fourth game in a row, a streak that started with the victory at New York earlier this month. Las Vegas has won seven of its last eight.

In the 22-point loss in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jazmine Jones scored 17 points for the Liberty, while Betnijah Laney had 15 points. The Aces shot 55.6 percent and had a 58-36 advantage in points in the paint.

“They went under on ball screens (and) we didn’t make the necessary adjustments to make them pay,” Liberty coach Walt Hopkins said of the Aces. “They played our defense against us better than we played our defense.”

–Field Level Media