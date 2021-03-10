Lightning can’t afford to take Red Wings lightly

The wins aren’t coming easily for the defending Stanley Cup champions this season.

Just four games shy of the midway point of the NHL schedule, the Lightning are tied for the league lead with 18 wins.

They struggled to get the most recent one, scraping out a 4-3 overtime victory Tuesday over the host Detroit Red Wings, one of the league’s basement dwellers with only seven victories.

Brayden Point, Tyler Johnson, Erik Cernak and Blake Coleman scored for the Lightning, while the Red Wings got goals from Adam Erne, Patrik Nemeth and captain Dylan Larkin.

The rematch is set for Thursday.

“Even when we’re not at our best, when you’re playing an opponent that is playing as well as Detroit did today, you’ve got to find different ways to win games,” Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman said.

The Lightning were down 3-2 heading into the third period against the Red Wings and scored two unanswered goals, including Coleman’s game winner 2:17 into overtime.

“We’re a resilient group. I think I’ve said that word a million times, but that’s what we are,” said Hedman, who logged one assist in the tilt. “We sealed it in OT. We don’t like losing and we do whatever it takes to try and win every game.”

The Lightning were playing the fifth of a season-long six-game road trip. They may be a bit weary after being on the road for nine consecutive days thus far but head coach Jon Cooper said they need to keep their game intensity on high.

The players, he said, have a habit of taking a few minutes off each game.

“Bottom line is this is a tough league,” Cooper said. “Everybody pushes, and that was their push. (The Red Wings) did a good job. We just weren’t, we were losing our battles, we were losing our 50/50s.”

Larkin, who returned to the Detroit lineup after missing four games, scored his first goal in 13 games and said the Red Wings had a little hop in their step. They had, after all, a four-day stretch between games, last facing the Carolina Hurricanes on March 4 in a 5-2 loss.

“I think the guys were ready to go. We had some jump,” Larkin said. “I haven’t been in the lineup in a little bit, so it felt like coming back, it was one of the better games we’ve played. We had jump, we played together, Greisser was great for us. We battled.”

“Greisser,” or goaltender Thomas Greiss, made 25 saves but Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 20 shots to win his 11th straight game against Detroit, improving the Lightning’s record to 3-0 over the Red Wings this season.

Larkin liked the grit his teammates showed against the league’s best team.

“I thought this was one of the best games we’ve played in a while, especially in the second period,” he said. “We were on our toes; we were hard to play against and we created pressure.”

Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill was impressed, too.

“We made their D turn a bunch,” he said. “Because of that, I think we created the turnovers in their end. We created those turnovers and we played a lot more in their end. … I thought we were the better team for the majority of that second period.”

Larkin, who remains the Red Wings’ No. 2 overall scorer despite his four-game absence, said the team’s determination shows good things are going to start happening.

“We play like that for a while, we’re going to get some results, which is what we’re looking for,” he said.

–Field Level Media