The Tampa Bay Lightning will look for their seventh win in eight games when they open a season-long six-game road trip Sunday in Chicago against the Blackhawks.

The Lightning, with a 17-7-2 road record, play a Blackhawks team that traveled back to Chicago after a 4-3 loss in Philadelphia on Saturday afternoon.

Tampa Bay bounced back from a 5-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins with a 3-1 home win against the Detroit Red Wings on Friday. The Lightning have not lost consecutive games in regulation this season.

Brian Elliott made 22 saves and Mikhail Sergachev, Brayden Point and Steven Stamkos scored goals. Victor Hedman had three assists.

“I think we didn’t turn the puck over as much, didn’t force things looking for offense,” defenseman Ryan McDonagh said. “We didn’t have too many odd-man looks tonight, but we had some good zone time and tried to simplify and put a lot of pucks toward the net, get some bodies there, get some traffic, second opportunities.”

The Lightning scored all of their goals on the power play and put a bad loss behind them. They head out on the road in second in an Atlantic Division in which the top four teams are separated by seven points.

“Winning one at home before you go on the road for a while is a good feeling,” Elliott said. “Sometimes all you need to get on another little run is that good feeling when you come off the ice.”

Chicago has split its past four games. Dylan Strome scored two goals for the Blackhawks and Kevin Lankinen made 23 saves against the Flyers on Saturday.

Strome’s second goal put the Blackhawks ahead 3-2 late in the second period, but the Flyers scored twice within the first nine minutes of the third period for the win.

“It’s a tough way to lose,” Strome said. “When you have a lead going to the third, you’ve got to play a bit better than we did.”

Fighting for the tie late in the third period, the Blackhawks were called for too many men on the ice with 1:30 remaining, short-circuiting hopes for a late goal. It was Chicago’s fourth such penalty in two games.

“There is a little bit of anxiousness where we’re trying to do the right things, we’re working, and we’re jumping a little too early,” Blackhawks coach Derek King said. “We want to get in there and try to be that guy who maybe gets the goal. That’s definitely on me and I’ll clean it up.”

The Lightning and the Blackhawks are playing for the first time this season and the only time at United Center.

Tampa Bay is 7-0-1 in its past eight games at Chicago and is on a 12-game point streak at United Center (9-0-3). The Lightning have not lost in regulation in Chicago since a 4-0 defeat on Dec. 13, 2009.

Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy has never lost to the Blackhawks in the regular season, going 11-0-0 with a 2.07 GAA and .934 save percentage in 11 starts.

The likely starter for the Blackhawks, Marc-Andre Fleury, is 2-2-1 with a 2.15 goals-against average and .927 save percentage over his past five appearances.

