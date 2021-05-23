Lille wins first French league title since 2011, beating Paris Saint-Germain by 1 point

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

ANGERS, France (AP)Lille wins first French league title since 2011, beating Paris Saint-Germain by 1 point.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51