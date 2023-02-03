HANOVER, N.H. (AP)Kino Lilly Jr. had 23 points and Brown beat Dartmouth 73-61 on Friday night.

Lilly was 8 of 12 shooting (5 for 9 from distance) for the Bears (11-10, 4-4 Ivy League). Paxson Wojcik added 15 points while going 4 of 10 from the floor, including 3 for 7 from distance, and 4 for 4 from the line, and he also had nine rebounds and six assists. Aaron Cooley was 4 of 8 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 14 points, while adding seven rebounds, three steals, and three blocks.

Jayden Williams led the Big Green (8-14, 4-4) in scoring, finishing with 19 points and two steals. Dusan Neskovic added 13 points for Dartmouth. In addition, Dame Adelekun finished with nine points and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.