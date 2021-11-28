Lincoln Riley leaving OU to become USC head coach

Lincoln Riley

(KFOR) – KFOR has confirmed reports out Sunday that Lincoln Riley is leaving Oklahoma to become the next head football coach at the University of Southern California.

On 3 Sports first reported the move, and said Riley is meeting with the team this afternoon to inform players of his decision.

Riley has been the OU coach for five seasons, going 55-and-10, with four Big 12 championships and three appearances in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

Oklahoma has not made an official announcement, nor has USC.

