(TEXAS TRIBUNE)- Two separate state district judges granted local authorities in Dallas and Bexar counties temporary power to issue mask mandates on Tuesday, in major rebukes to Gov. Greg Abbott's efforts to ban local mask orders across Texas.

The leaders of the two counties had both asked the court to grant them the authority as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surge statewide, and lawyers for both jurisdictions made their cases in simultaneous hearings Tuesday afternoon. In San Antonio, Judge Antonia Arteaga granted the local officials a temporary restraining order blocking Abbott’s action. Hours later, Judge Tonya Parker did the same in Dallas.