Lions re-sign long snapper Don Muhlbach for 18th season

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP)The Detroit Lions have re-signed long snapper Don Muhlbach.

The Lions made the move Friday, retaining the two-time Pro Bowl player for an 18th season.

Muhlbach ranks No. 2 on the team’s all-time list with 260 games and just seven players in league history have played more games with one franchise. Former Lions kicker Jason Hanson played in a franchise-record 327 games from 1992 to 2012.

The Baltimore Ravens gave Muhlbach his first chance to make it in the league as an undrafted rookie from Texas A&M in 2004, but they cut him and that same year he began a long career in Detroit.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51