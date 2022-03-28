The Detroit Lions will be the team in the spotlight during the preseason for HBO’s ”Hard Knocks” series.

The five-episode series will debut Aug. 9. It is the 17th edition of the Sports Emmy-winning series.

Camera crews will shoot most of the show at the Lions’ training camp in Allen Park, Michigan, and will chronicle coach Dan Campbell entering his second season in Detroit. The episodes will be narrated by Liev Schreiber, marking his 16th season with the show.

”We are excited about the opportunity to showcase the city of Detroit and the amazing culture we are building at the Lions,” said Lions president and CEO Rod Wood.

Hard Knocks launched with the Ravens in 2001, followed by the Cowboys in 2002. It resumed in 2007 with the Chiefs, followed by the Cowboys (2008), Bengals (2009), Jets (2010), Dolphins (2012), Bengals (2013), Falcons (2014), Texans (2015), Rams (2016), Buccaneers (2017), Browns (2018), and Raiders (2019). For 2020, the show focused on both Los Angeles franchises, and last year Dallas made its third appearance.

