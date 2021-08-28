Lions win in Campbell’s return to Ottawa

Michael Reilly ran for a touchdown and threw a TD pass to lead the BC Lions to a 24-12 victory over the Ottawa Redblacks in Rick Campbell’s return to TD Place Stadium.

Jimmy Camacho converted all three of his field goal attempts to help the Lions even their record at 2-2 under Campbell, who coached the Redblacks from 2014-19.

Reilly’s one-yard TD run late in the second quarter gave BC a 12-3 lead and his 46-yard touchdown strike to Jevon Cottoy 3:35 into the third period made the score 22-12 after the Redblacks had pulled within three points.

Reilly finished 23 of 32 for 301 yards, while Ottawa’s Matt Nichols completed 23 of 37 passes for 206 yards with an interception.

The Lions forced two turnovers and limited the Redblacks (1-2) to 278 yards of offence, with Ottawa’s only points coming off three Lewis Ward field goals.

BC’s final two points came on singles by Stefan Flintoft in the waning moments of the fourth quarter.