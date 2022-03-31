Lake Livingston closed until May 1 due to water failure

Children’s Advocacy Center of Smith County honors …

Vietnam War veteran loses house in Nacogdoches County …

Mock newscast of Indianapolis getting hit by a nuclear …

Academy shares how to buy the right baseball bat

KETK GIVES BACK: Whitehouse Police Department

Ex-Putin advisor says Putin planned Ukraine invasion …

Former advisor says Putin wants to destroy Ukraine’s …

JOB ALERT: Jasper Ventures in Whitehouse needs a …

Trestan Ebner Pro Day

East Texans looking for ways to protect their wallets …