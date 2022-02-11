TYLER, Texas (KETK) – KETK has your list of Super Bowl events, freebies and discounts that will be available around East Texas.
EVENTS:
Gladewater
- 579 Crawfish will be having a Super Bowl party from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 24650, I-20.
Kilgore
- Bottoms Up Tavern will have a watch party at 4 p.m. at 2347 TX-31.
Tyler
- The Humidor Tyler will have a Super Bowl party from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. at 7428 Old Jacksonville Highway, Suite 100. The event will have football, food, games and squares.
FREEBIES:
- DiGiorno will be giving away a free pizza if the score during the big game is 3-14 or 14-3. Fans can enter online for an opportunity to win a coupon for a free DiGiorno pizza. If other pi-centric actions happen during the game, one lucky fan will win a free pizza for the entire 2022 pro football season which is 267 pizzas. These actions include:
- If any player finishes the game with exactly 314 passing yards
- If there are more than 3.14 total turnovers
- If any scoring drive takes exactly three minutes and 14 seconds
To enter to win, click here.
- It’s Just Wings will be giving away free 11 boneless wings for the big game with a purchase of $30 minimum purchase on pickup orders.
- Between Feb. 10-13, McDonald’s will be giving away a free 20-piece chicken nuggets order with any purchase of $15 or more through McDelivery with DoorDash using code KICKOFF.
- Applebee’s will be giving away 20 free boneless wings with any online order of $40 or more with the promo code: BIGGAME22.
- Chipotle will give a free small side of topping of queso when ordering through the app or website. Just use the code QBLANCO through Feb. 13.
- Buffalo Wild Wings says that if the Big Game goes to overtime, it will be offering free wings to everyone in the country.
DISCOUNTS:
- Nip-It Golf in Longview will be offering half off when you play during the Super Bowl Game. You can catch all the big plays while you play golf.