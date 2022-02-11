TYLER, Texas (KETK) – KETK has your list of Super Bowl events, freebies and discounts that will be available around East Texas.

Are we missing anything? Click here to let us know.

EVENTS:

Gladewater

579 Crawfish will be having a Super Bowl party from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 24650, I-20.

Kilgore

Bottoms Up Tavern will have a watch party at 4 p.m. at 2347 TX-31.

Tyler

The Humidor Tyler will have a Super Bowl party from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. at 7428 Old Jacksonville Highway, Suite 100. The event will have football, food, games and squares.

FREEBIES:

DiGiorno will be giving away a free pizza if the score during the big game is 3-14 or 14-3. Fans can enter online for an opportunity to win a coupon for a free DiGiorno pizza. If other pi-centric actions happen during the game, one lucky fan will win a free pizza for the entire 2022 pro football season which is 267 pizzas. These actions include: If any player finishes the game with exactly 314 passing yards If there are more than 3.14 total turnovers If any scoring drive takes exactly three minutes and 14 seconds



To enter to win, click here.

It’s Just Wings will be giving away free 11 boneless wings for the big game with a purchase of $30 minimum purchase on pickup orders.

Between Feb. 10-13, McDonald’s will be giving away a free 20-piece chicken nuggets order with any purchase of $15 or more through McDelivery with DoorDash using code KICKOFF.

Applebee’s will be giving away 20 free boneless wings with any online order of $40 or more with the promo code: BIGGAME22.

Chipotle will give a free small side of topping of queso when ordering through the app or website. Just use the code QBLANCO through Feb. 13.

Buffalo Wild Wings says that if the Big Game goes to overtime, it will be offering free wings to everyone in the country.

DISCOUNTS: