Littleson, Rollins lift Toledo over Northern Illinois 78-55

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP)Spencer Littleson scored 18 points as Toledo rolled past Northern Illinois 78-55 on Tuesday.

Ryan Rollins had 16 points and 11 rebounds, Mattia Acunzo added 15 points and Marreon Jackson added 11 points for Toledo (7-3, 2-0 Mid-American Conference), which won its fourth straight game.

Trendon Hankerson had 16 points for the Huskies (1-6, 0-2). Tyler Cochran added 15 points and nine rebounds.

