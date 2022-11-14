Quion Burns scored 20 points as LIU beat Mount Saint Vincent 111-50 on Monday night.

Burns added 11 rebounds and seven assists for the Sharks (1-1). Marko Maletic was 7 of 15 shooting (6 for 12 from distance) to add 20 points. Jake Cook shot 6 for 13 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 16 points, while adding five rebounds and three blocks.

DJ Tucker led the way for the Dolphins (0-1) with 11 points. Frank Camastro added seven points for Mount Saint Vincent. Joshua Cabezudo also had six points and seven rebounds.

LIU’s next game is Thursday against Marquette on the road, and Mount Saint Vincent visits Manhattan on Friday.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.