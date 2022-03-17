FORT WORTH, Texas (KETK) – After four days of anticipation since Selection Sunday, the NCAA tournament is finally ready to tip-off with the full return of fans for the first time in three years.

The Fort Worth regional, hosted by TCU at the Dickies Arena, is the last to begin out of four sites on Thursday.

Two Texas teams will be in action on Thursday: No. 1 seed Baylor (against Norfolk State) and No. 16 seed Texas Southern (vs. Kansas), who is fresh off their First Four win on Tuesday over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in Dayton, Ohio.

Baylor comes in as the defending national champions and is heavily favored to not only advance Thursday, but many have them in a potential Final Four rematch with Gonzaga in two weeks.

Texas Southern comes in hoping to shock the country; only one 16 seed has ever won in the first round. That was done by UMBC in 2018 over the overall No. 1 seed Virginia Cavaliers.

Below will be a live blog of action throughout the day as America fully welcomes back one of its most coveted sporting events.

1:09 p.m.

Baylor leads Norfolk State 11-5 at the first media timeout. 15:16 remaining in the first half.

1:05 p.m.

Joe Wright gets the first points for Norfolk State with a 3. 5-3 Baylor about two and a half minutes in.

Big moment as Adam Flagler picks up his second foul less than three minutes in the game.

1:00 p.m.

The game has officially begun. Baylor wins the opening tip.

The first points of the game are a 3-pointer by Baylor’s Adam Flager.

12:55 p.m.

Both teams have come back on the floor. Introductions beginning now.

12:45 p.m.

Warmups have ended. The National Anthem was played and now both teams are headed back to their respective locker rooms.

10 minutes out and the eyes of the arena are on the jumbotron as the Michigan-Colorado State game is being fed in. Wolverines looking for the first upset of the tournament.

12:40 p.m.

My office for No. 1 Baylor vs No. 16 seed Norfolk State. #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/4007EaSmO0 — Patrick Cunningham (@pmc3_83) March 17, 2022

12:20 p.m.

A little more than 30 minutes until tip-off. Fans are getting settled in their seats. Right now, Baylor is about 80% of the fans between the two teams.

35 minutes until tip-off. Both Baylor and Norfolk State making final preparations. #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/pH784VuOkN — Patrick Cunningham (@pmc3_83) March 17, 2022

12:00 p.m.

We are one hour from tip-off for Baylor v. Norfolk State. Already some buzz in the arena about South Dakota State hanging with Purdue.

11:30 a.m.

Fans begin pouring into the arena. Baylor fans are already showing up in droves thanks to Waco only being a 90-minute drive from Dickies Arena.

Kansas and North Carolina fans were also seen tailgating outside and even making their way in to see the early games.

11:00 a.m.

The court is open to members of the media for pre-game activities. Maintenance workers are running last-minute checks on the game and shot clock.

Fans for nearly every team playing Thursday are already tailgating in parking lots around Dickies Arena. Baylor and Norfolk State tip-off in two hours.