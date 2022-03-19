Below is a live blog of the NCAA tournament regional being held in Fort Worth. Times are all local.

10:30 a.m.

30 minutes until tip-off. The Baylor Bear is ready. #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/tGVw47kr5L — Patrick Cunningham (@pmc3_83) March 19, 2022

10:00 a.m.

One hour until tip-off between Baylor and North Carolina. The Tar Heels and Bears slowly make their way onto the court for warm-ups.

One hour until tip-off in Fort Worth. Here’s a look at the bracket.



32 teams left. Only 24 will remain after today. #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/Xfj1FWWYFa — Patrick Cunningham (@pmc3_83) March 19, 2022

9:40 a.m.

Music begins blaring through the arena as the first sets of fans file into Dickies Arena.

9:00 a.m.

Media slowly file into the arena to prepare their spots for the Round of 32. Maintenance workers make final checks on sound equipment along with the clocks and scoreboard.

Preview

FORT WORTH, Texas (KETK) – After two days of madness and upsets, the tournament field has shrunk to 32 and by the end of the weekend will be down to 16.

Hoping to advance out of Fort Worth are the No. 1 seeds of the East and Midwest regions Baylor and Kansas, respectively.

Both cruised in their opening-round wins with each game never in doubt. They will face a tougher test in the second round on Saturday.

Baylor faces off against No. 8 seed North Carolina, who shockingly dismantled the Marquette Golden Eagles on Thursday by 32. The Tar Heels enter the game as one of the hottest teams in the country and will come in with loads of confidence.

The Bears are the defending national champions and are hoping to put on another good show for their fans, who only have a short drive up I-35 to see the game. The winner heads to the Sweet 16 and will play the winner of St. Mary’s and UCLA.

On the other side, the Jayhawks go up against the No. 9 seed Creighton Bluejays who erased a nine-point deficit in under three minutes to force overtime against San Diego State. They then went on to win the most entertaining Thursday game in Fort Worth by far, finishing on a 6-0 run to close it out.

The Jayhawks would make their 31st Sweet 16 appearance with a win on Saturday while the Bluejays are going for consecutive trips to the second weekend of the NCAA tournament and their 5th in school history. Whoever it is will play the winner of Providence-Richmond.