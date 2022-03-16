FORT WORTH, Texas (KETK) – This week marked the two-year anniversary of when the COVID-19 pandemic brought the world to a standstill.

Highways were abandoned, stadiums sat empty and grocery stores were filled with people who engineered their own personal protection equipment as they fought over toilet paper.

In the sports world, the immediate consequence was the cancelation of the NCAA tournament, one of America’s most coveted traditions.

While it returned last year in a limited capacity, the feeling was not the same without the sounds of fans. For the first time in three years, that will return to normal.

The Dickies Arena in Fort Worth is set to host its first major men’s sporting event with eight of the 64 teams descending to North Texas. It will feature 1-seeds Baylor and Kansas, 8-seeds North Carolina and San Diego State, 9-seeds Marquette and Creighton, as well as 16-seeds Norfolk State and Texas Southern.

Wednesday marks a day of anticipation with all teams taking part in a brief 40-minute practice open to both fans and media. These will be held from 11 a.m. until nearly 6:30 p.m.

Below is a live blog that will follow all the teams’ preparation and what they’re feeling heading into the full return of March Madness.

————————–

1:15 p.m.

The 8-seeded North Carolina Tar Heels are the next to take the floor for practice. The storied program will have a tough draw against Marquette in the opening round.

The winner of that game will play the winner of Baylor and Norfolk State.

1:05 p.m.

Baylor practicing half court shots. Bear fans hoping they won’t be needed tomorrow against 16 seed Norfolk State. #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/ZuRX6WHL0F — Patrick Cunningham (@pmc3_83) March 16, 2022

12:55 p.m.

12:45 p.m.

It’s fun to see the team’s personalities and clues on their local areas based on their practice playlist. For instance, Baylor opened up with “Wagon Wheel” by Darius Rucker.

Next was an abrupt switch to “Run This Town” by Jay-Z and Rihanna.

12:25 p.m.

The Marquette Golden Eagles kept it loose at practice. They had multiple competition shooting drills and even full-court scrimmages.

Coach Smart was fired up with energy as he usually is.

11:35 a.m.

Smart’s press conference has ended. The Marquette practice will begin in 10 minutes.

This will be the Golden Eagle’s 34th NCAA tournament appearance. They have one national championship in 1977 and have three Final Four trips.

11:30 a.m.

“Over the year, you’re going to have your ups and downs. This time of year though, you don’t have time to have a down.”-Shaka Smart

11:20 a.m.

Coach Shaka Smart takes the podium. Smart is the former head coach of the Texas Longhorns. This is his first season with Marquette.

Smart said that he knew it was a possibility to be here at the beginning of the season and is excited to be here.

Coach Shaka Smart rocking the Marquette game shorts for the press conference #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/FYLZuf3mlu — Patrick Cunningham (@pmc3_83) March 16, 2022

11:05 a.m.

Four Marquette players were made available to the media and say they have embraced the challenge of going up against the Tar Heels of North Carolina.

Greg Elliott says the team is playing with a chip on their shoulders and they feel they can beat anyone in the country.

10:40 a.m.

Norfolk State head coach Robert Jones was made available to the media. He is in his 8th season as head coach and has a record of 165-125.

Jones is proud of the team’s defense, which boasts the second-lowest opponent shooting percentage (37.2%) of tournament teams.

10:20 a.m.

16-seed Norfolk State holds a press conference with their players. The Spartans are making their second consecutive NCAA tournament appearance and went 24-6 overall this season. They finished as the MEAC tournament champions.

They have a tall order in the first round, taking on the defending national champion Baylor Bears. Norfolk State is 0-2 all-time against the Bears, with the last loss being a 92-51 defeat during the 2014-2015 season.

The Spartans are hoping to shock the nation much like they did in 2012 when they defeated No. 2 seed Duke 88-86 as a No. 15 seed. At the time, it was just the fifth time ever a No. 15 seed won their first game (Lehigh would be the sixth just hours later when they beat Missouri).