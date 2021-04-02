Liverpool-Arsenal Preview

Jurgen Klopp knows Liverpool do “not have a lot of points to waste” in the Champions League qualification race.

Liverpool beat Wolves in their final game before the international break, though their dismal home form in 2021 has left them in seventh place.

Fortunately for the Reds, they are away again on Saturday, facing ninth-placed Arsenal at Emirates Stadium, where a win would take them up to fifth, and Klopp knows that, with nine games remaining, is team cannot afford any more slip ups.

“Let’s go for it and have a look at the end. We don’t have a lot of points to waste any more. We will not hesitate and we will just go for it,” Klopp said. “We are not living in dreamland, but if you ask me what do I wish for, let’s go with all we have. Whoever plays away at Arsenal should never expect the points, but whatever we want, we only get if we win football games.

“Arsenal is a quality side, they have a lot of potential, quality, experience, youth, really exciting team. The Premier League is a tough league. If you are not at the top level, you get punished. It’s a tough one, but should be tough for Arsenal as well. Our only intention is to be exactly the opponent Arsenal doesn’t want.”

Mikel Arteta, meanwhile, warned his players that Liverpool are still one of Europe’s best teams, despite their poor form.

“I’m not the one to analyse what’s gone wrong for them. I can talk about what they’ve done and what they are still producing,” Arteta said. “I’ve seen a lot of games and the stats will support that. They are, if not the best, the second team in almost every department that we as coaches have to analyse.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Arsenal – Alexandre Lacazette

Lacazette has scored in each of Arsenal’s last two Premier League games against Liverpool – the last player to score in three consecutive league games against the Reds for the Gunners was Robert Pires between January 2003 and April 2004.

Liverpool – Sadio Mane

Five of Mane’s seven Premier League goals for Liverpool this season have come away from home, with four of those coming in London – it is his only Premier League campaign so far where he has scored more away goals than home. The Senegalese has also scored seven Premier League goals against Arsenal, only netting more against Crystal Palace (10).

KEY OPTA FACTS

• Arsenal won this exact fixture 2-1 last season and are looking to beat Liverpool in consecutive home league games for the first time since April 2015.

• No fixture in Premier League history has seen more goals scored than Arsenal vs Liverpool (166). 94 of these goals have been scored by Liverpool, the most goals the Gunners have shipped against a single opponent in the competition.

• Arsenal vs Liverpool has seen more hat-tricks scored than any other Premier League fixture (six), with Thierry Henry and Andrey Arshavin scoring for Arsenal, and Robbie Fowler, Peter Crouch and Roberto Firmino netting for Liverpool.

• Each of Liverpool’s last five Premier League victories have come away from home. In their league history, only once have they had a longer such run, with each of their six victories between February and August 1955 all coming on the road.

• Arsenal have not kept a clean sheet in any of their last eight Premier League matches, last having a longer run without one in December 2019 (nine). The Gunners have conceded the first goal in four of their last five league games, but have come back to win two of those games (D1 L1).

• Liverpool have won just two of their last 20 Premier League away games against Arsenal (D9 L9), winning 2-0 in August 2011 and 4-3 in August 2016.