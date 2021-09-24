Liverpool-Brentford Preview

Jurgen Klopp has been hugely impressed by Brentford and their head coach Thomas Frank, as Liverpool prepare to face the newly promoted Bees on Saturday.

Liverpool head to Brentford looking to maintain their unbeaten start to the season. The Reds have dropped points just once so far in the league, against Chelsea in a 1-1 draw.

Brentford, meanwhile, bounced back from a defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion by beating Wolves 2-0 last time out, despite being reduced to 10 men.

And Klopp revealed his appreciation for Brentford and their boss.

“I watched the press conference of (Brentford manager) Thomas Frank, and it was like one of the most entertaining things I’ve watched in the last few years. Half an hour talking about the different players – it was really good,” said Klopp. “The football they play is incredible, the organisation is incredible, so Thomas has obviously done a brilliant job, Brentford are doing a brilliant job. They show with lesser money how possible it is to create something really special.

“It reminds me of my time at Mainz: we had no money, we had to be really creative in the transfer market. There’s a massive difference between the money Brentford has and Mainz had, but it shows it’s still possible.”

Frank, meanwhile, insisted Brentford will not compromise on their front-foot approach despite going up against one of the Premier League title favourites.

“Believe in the way you do things, and you will get success,” he told Sky Sports. “It’s not that we don’t tweak bits and pieces for specific opponents, but at Wolves we played our own game throughout the game, I thought that was very important – and it’s why we won.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Brentford – Ivan Toney

Brentford striker Toney has the most goals (two), goal involvements (three), joint-most shots (12) and joint-most chances created (seven) for the Bees in the Premier League this season. He is the outright leading scorer in the top four tiers of English football since the start of last season.

Liverpool – Mohamed Salah

Salah has maintained his sensational form from last season and is already on four league goals this term. His next strike in the top flight will be his 100th for Liverpool. Should it come on Saturday in what would be his 151st club appearance in the competition, Salah will be the fastest player to reach the milestone for the Reds, with Roger Hunt (152 games) the current record holder.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Only Steven Gerrard (13) has scored more Premier League goals in London for Liverpool than Salah (12), with the Egyptian netting six in his last five visits to the capital. Meanwhile, no Liverpool player has scored in more different stadiums in London than Sadio Mane (six).

– Liverpool are on the longest current unbeaten run in English league football (15 – W12 D3). Away from home, the Reds have won their last five games by an aggregate score of 15-3, including 3-0 in each of their last three on the road – in top-flight history, only Liverpool themselves have won four consecutive away league games by 3+ goals each time, doing so in December 2017.

– Brentford lost their last home league game against Brighton, thanks to a 90th minute winning strike. They have not lost consecutive home league games since a run of three in December 2018.

– Liverpool have lost just one of their last 27 Premier League games against promoted sides (W22 D4), going down 1-0 at home to Fulham last season. Meanwhile, the last time the Reds lost their first ever Premier League meeting against a side was in October 2010 (1-2 vs Blackpool Town).

– This will be the first league meeting between Brentford and Liverpool since May 1947. The sides played out a 1-1 draw at Griffin Park, which resulted in the Bees’ relegation from the top flight, while Liverpool went on to win the title.