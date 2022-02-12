Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes the Reds brought in Diogo Jota at just the right time, while he revealed Sadio Mane’s fitness will be monitored before the trip to Burnley.

Jota arrived from Wolves in 2020 and has thrived since his surprise move, scoring 13 times in 30 appearances last term and 17 in 30 during the current one.

That includes a double against Leicester City in the Reds’ last game, moving them to nine points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City, and Klopp expressed his delight with the forward.

“It is timing,” Klopp said. “I am 100 per cent sure Diogo Jota a year later would have had offers from other top clubs; maybe in the year we wanted him that was not the case.

“If you have time, any player with the value of £40m, £50m, £60m or whatever, they are all quality, but you can’t create a situation for them. The situation has to be there. When they arrive they have to join a settled team, and then they can help them to make the next step.”

However, the German remains unsure whether Jota’s fellow attacker Mane will feature at Turf Moor after only recently returning from the Africa Cup of Nations.

“Yeah, Sadio, we have to find out (if he will be available), Sadio will come in now for full training,”

The Clarets sit at the foot of the table, though they did manage a 1-1 draw with Manchester United last time out, but manager Sean Dyche believes his side can escape the relegation zone.

“Our mentality is firm, it was the other night against Manchester United and it’s going to have to be on Sunday as we’re playing another top outfit.

“We’ve got to keep working to try and get on the right side of these tight situations.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Burnley – Jay Rodriguez

Jay Rodriguez scored Burnley’s equaliser in their last Premier League game against Manchester United. Only once has he scored in consecutive Premier League games for the Clarets, doing so in July 2020 – the second game of which was a 1-1 draw against Liverpool.

Liverpool – Andrew Robertson

Andrew Robertson has registered five assists in his last four away Premier League games and has six overall for the Reds on the road this season. The last Liverpool player to assist more than six away goals in a Premier League season was Danny Murphy in the 2002-03 season (Mo Salah also has six away assists this season).

KEY OPTA FACTS

·Burnley haven’t won a home league game on a Sunday since January 2020 (2-1 vs Leicester), with the Clarets drawing four and losing two of their six such games since. Overall, of teams to have played at least 50 Sunday games in the Premier League, Burnley have the lowest win rate on the day in the competition (17% – 10 wins from 58 games).

·After failing to score in their final away Premier League game of 2020 (0-0 v Newcastle), and their first away Premier League game of 2021 (0-1 v Southampton), Liverpool have only failed to score in one of their last 22 league games on the road (0-1 v Leicester in December), with the Reds netting 56 times in total.

·Each of Burnley’s last four Premier League home games have been drawn, with the Clarets coming from behind in two of those (the other two finished goalless). There have been eight occasions of a team drawing five consecutive home games in the competition, most recently Burnley themselves in March 2021.

·Burnley have won just one of their last 23 Premier League games (D11 L11), with 10 of their last 15 ending in a draw. Indeed, they’ve drawn each of their last three league games, last having four consecutive draws back in March 1987 while in the fourth tier.

·Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino has had a hand in five goals in his last four Premier League starts against Burnley (4 goals, 1 assist). The Brazilian has also been directly involved in four goals in his last four appearances at Turf Moor in the competition (3 goals, 1 assist).