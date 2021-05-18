Liverpool-Burnley Preview

Jurgen Klopp says finishing in the top four of the Premier League with Liverpool this season would be “one of the biggest achievements ever.”

The Reds have kept their slim Champions League qualification hopes alive with a run of six wins and two draws in their last eight matches.

That includes a dramatic 2-1 victory over West Brom last weekend when goalkeeper Alisson headed in a 95th-minute winner.

Liverpool are fifth with two games to go, one point behind Chelsea in fourth and three adrift of third-placed Leicester, with those two sides facing off on Tuesday in a repeat of the FA Cup final.

Klopp’s focus is on keeping his side’s momentum going with victory at Turf Moor on Wednesday, which should set up a tense final-day showdown at home to Crystal Palace.

“It would be massive, absolutely massive if we finish fourth. One of the biggest achievements ever,” he said. “I know how that sounds, I know, but it’s the truth.

“Everybody here sees it like that. Whatever happened this year, it gave us the chance to hold our destiny in our own hands with two games. It’s like a semi-final and a final.

“So think about the semi-final first and not the final. That’s Burnley and they are really good and difficult to play, super attitude and will be in front of their own supporters.”

Burnley’s form has been incredibly inconsistent of late, beating Wolves 4-0 away and losing at home to Leeds United by the same scoreline in their last four games.

Boss Sean Dyche, who has been tipped to replace Roy Hodgson as Palace manager, is eager to finish a mixed campaign on a high with two games to play.

“There is a bit of freedom for us but we still want to take the game on and finish the season properly,” he said.

“Everyone knows Liverpool had a lull in form, which is not like them. They have come back strong and the last few games they have looked sharp. We know they are a good outfit.

“We have to be ready for the challenge, they are in good form and are chasing the Champions League spots and they look like they have come back to life somewhat.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Burnley – Bailey Peacock-Farrell

Nick Pope missed the heavy loss to Leeds with a knee injury and is not expected to be risked here, likely meaning a fifth Premier League appearance of the season for Peacock-Farrell.

Burnley have lost all four of those previous games the stand-in keeper has started, conceding 14 goals in the process, so an improvement is needed against the fallen champions.

Liverpool – Mohamed Salah

The Egypt international has scored in three of Liverpool’s last four games, assisting one in the other, and is level with Harry Kane at the top of the Premier League scoring charts.

However, after scoring in his first league games against Burnley, Salah has now failed to find the net in his last five against them – his longest-such run against an opponent in the competition.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Burnley are looking to complete their first league double over Liverpool since the 1929-30 season, after they ended the Reds’ 68-game unbeaten home run earlier this season.

– Liverpool have won five of their six Premier League away games against Burnley, winning their last three at Turf Moor since a 2-0 loss in August 2016.

– Dyche’s side could become the first team to achieve the Premier League double over Liverpool since West Ham and Manchester United did so in 2015-16. The Clarets would be the first team finishing in the bottom half of the table to do beat Liverpool twice in the same league season since Blackpool in 2010-11.

– Liverpool have lost two of their last five Premier League games played on Wednesdays (W2 D1), going down against Arsenal in July 2020 and Brighton and Hove Albion in February this year. Before this, Liverpool were unbeaten in 24 league games played on Wednesday (W18 D6).

– Ashley Barnes scored the winner for Burnley against Liverpool at Anfield this season. The last player to score home and away against them for the Clarets in the same league season was Willie Irvine in 1965-66.