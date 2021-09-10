Liverpool-Leeds United Preview

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp could not confirm whether Alisson or Fabinho would feature against Leeds United, while Roberto Firmino misses out with injury.

The Reds are on the second-longest unbeaten run in England’s top four tiers (13) and have won seven of their last eight top-flight away games.

They have also picked up seven points in their first three games, but Klopp has reason for concern with Firmino out with a hamstring injury and the Brazil duo still not confirmed available.

The problem stems from Brazil calling FIFA to suspend their absent international stars, after Premier League clubs refused to release South American players for duty amid quarantining fears on their return.

Klopp was unable to provide an update on the pair, responding on Friday: It’s a really difficult situation and really tricky for all the clubs and players, especially.

“We should not forget the players wanted to play, the clubs wanted to let players go but it was not possible.

“Now we have that situation, we still don’t know who we can line-up at the weekend. I want to play them on Sunday but we will see.”

Marcelo Bielsa, however, remains hopeful his Brazil winger Raphinha will play at Elland Road, but awaits confirmation from the club.

Leeds have issues of their own, too, having not won yet this season (D2 L1). They have only ever failed to win their first four top-flight games in 1958-59.

And Bielsa appreciates a first win is crucial.

“To win is very important,” he said. “Winning is always indispensable. There is always a motive to aim for that win which is always very determined.

“To compare a season which has already finished to one which has just started is not convenient. What’s for sure is there’s no such thing as an easy season.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Leeds United – Patrick Bamford

Patrick Bamford has been involved in five goals in his last seven Premier League appearances (4 goals, 1 assist), while the England striker is also on 98 goals in total in his English league career (272 games).

Liverpool – Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah has scored 99 goals in 161 Premier League appearances, and a goal against Leeds would see him become the fifth fastest player to reach 100 in the competition after Alan Shearer (124), Harry Kane (141), Sergio Agüero (147) and Thierry Henry (160).

KEY OPTA FACTS

·Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has created more chances than any other player in the Premier League this season (15), while no player has provided more successful open play crosses than Alexander-Arnold (6).

·Liverpool’s Sadio Mane has made more off the ball runs into the box than any other player in the Premier League this season (42). Meanwhile, 17 of Leeds striker Patrick Bamford’s 32 off the ball runs into the box saw a teammate try to find him with a pass, the most targeted runs of any player in the division.

·Leeds are unbeaten in their last seven Premier League home games (W3 D4), their longest run without defeat at Elland Road in the top-flight since a run of 15 in 2001.

·Liverpool have lost just one of their last nine away league games against Leeds (W5 D3), going down 4-3 in November 2000 with Mark Viduka netting all four goals for the Whites.

·Liverpool have only failed to score in one of their last 22 meetings with Leeds in all competitions, finding the net in each of their last 15 against the Whites since a goalless draw at Elland Road in April 1999.