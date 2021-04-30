Liverpool-Manchester United Preview

Jurgen Klopp accepts he will have to end his winless run away to Manchester United on Sunday if Liverpool are to realistically finish in the top four of the Premier League.

The German has failed to win at Old Trafford in six attempts in all competitions, drawing four and losing two, which is his longest streak without a victory away to a single opponent.

After drawing against Leeds United and Newcastle United in their last two games, though, Klopp admits Liverpool face a must-win game on their latest visit to bitter rivals United.

“More than 100 per cent,” he said when asked if Liverpool must come away with all three points. “Without winning games, we have no chance of playing European football.”

Liverpool are four points off the Champions League spots with five games to go, while United are 13 points better off in second place.

Whereas the Reds have had an eight-day break between games, United were in Europa League action on Thursday, seeing off Roma 6-2 in their semi-final first leg.

Commenting on United’s quick turnaround in games, Klopp said: “When you play Thursday and Sunday every week, you get used to it but it doesn’t make it better.

“It’s a tough challenge for them. They have no chance to change things but I don’t think they want to at the moment.”

Defeat for United, coupled with victory for leaders Manchester City against Crystal Palace on Saturday, will signal the end of the Red Devils’ slim Premier League title hopes.

Fans will protest ahead of the game as the fallout from the failed European Super League breakaway continues, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not concerned about his players losing focus.

“They’ve handled difficult situations before. I’m not worried one second that our mind is not on the football,” he said. “As you saw in the Europa League, the players are fully focused on performing.

“My job is to focus on the football side and that we have the best possible team. I’ve been backed and had great support from the club and the owners and I’m sure I’ll get the backing again.”

KEY PLAYERS

Manchester United – Marcus Rashford

Rashford was not among United’s scorers in their emphatic win against Roma and is now four games without a goal in a run spanning nearly a month. The England international enjoys playing against Liverpool, though, scoring four goals and assisting another in his last four meetings with the Reds in all competitions.

Liverpool – Mohamed Salah

The Egypt international was once again on target against Newcastle last week to make it 20 Premier League goals for the season. After scoring twice in January’s 3-2 FA Cup fourth-round loss, Salah could become the second Reds player after Harry Chambers in 1920-21 to score away at United in two different games in a single season.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Man United have lost just one of their last 15 home games against Liverpool in all competitions (W10 D4) and are unbeaten in their last eight since a 3-0 loss in March 2014.

– The Red Devils have avoided defeat in both meetings with Liverpool in all competitions this season (W1 D1) – the last time they faced Liverpool as many as three times in a season without losing any was in 1998-99 (W2 D1), with this the eighth campaign they have met more than twice since then.

– In the Premier League, United have won just one of their last nine meetings with Liverpool (D6 L2), and are winless in five against the Reds (D3 L2). They last had a longer winless run against Liverpool in the top flight between December 1989 and October 1992 (seven games).

– Solskjaer’s side have drawn seven league games 0-0 this season – only in 1980-81 (eight) have they been involved in more goalless draws in a single league campaign. The Red Devils have the most goalless draws of any side in the Premier League this season.

– Liverpool have won five of their last seven away league games (D1 L1), which is more than they had in their previous 15 on the road (W4 D6 L5).