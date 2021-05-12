Liverpool-Manchester United Preview

Mason Greenwood is showing his leadership qualities at Manchester United, so says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, as he prepares for the rearranged meeting with Liverpool.

United lost 2-1 at home to Leicester City on Tuesday, a defeat that confirmed Manchester City as Premier League champions for the third time in four years.

The result did not come as a huge surprise, however, given Solskjaer had made 10 changes – Greenwood the only player to keep his place. The England international got United’s goal, a tidy finish into the bottom-left corner, making it 11 goals across all competitions since March 21.

“You saw some definite leadership, the way he had to take responsibility,” Solskjaer said. “He did really well, considering his age he’s got 100 games and has got loads of experience. The way he took responsibility, I was really pleased with it.

“I still want him to take that responsibility when he plays. No matter how old you are, if you believe in yourself, trust in yourself, and think it’s the right decision, you make that decision.”

United’s defeat to Leicester also dented Liverpool’s hopes of Champions League qualification, with the Reds seven points behind fourth-placed Chelsea and nine shy of the Foxes, albeit with this game in hand.

“We have to win our games and we need help from other teams. That is not the situation we want to be in. But it’s the best we could do and now we deal with that,” Jurgen Klopp said. “We’re not that bad in the form table but two draws (against Newcastle United and Leeds United) when we ‘lost the game’ pretty much late on, it felt harsh. That’s the situation.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Manchester United – Marcus Rashford

Rashford has been involved in five goals in his last four games in all competitions for Man United against Liverpool at Old Trafford, scoring four and assisting one.

Liverpool – Mohamed Salah

Salah scored twice in Liverpool’s 2-3 defeat at Manchester United in the FA Cup this season. The only Liverpool player to score away against Man United in two different games in a season was 100 years ago – Harry Chambers in 1920-21.

KEY OPTA FACTS

United have won just one of their last nine league meetings with Liverpool (D6 L2), and are winless in five against the Reds (D3 L2). They last had a longer winless run against Liverpool in the top-flight between December 1989 and October 1992 (7 games).

However, Klopp has managed away at United without ever winning more times than any other opponent in his managerial career (six – D4 L2).

United have lost just one of their last 15 home games against Liverpool in all competitions (W10 D4), and are unbeaten in their last eight since a 0-3 loss in March 2014.

United have avoided defeat in both meetings with Liverpool in all competitions this season (W1 D1) – the last time they faced Liverpool as many as three times in a season without losing any was in 1998-99 (W2 D1), with this the eighth campaign they’ve met more than twice since then.

Liverpool have won just two of their six midweek (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday) Premier League games this season (D1 L3), with both of those victories coming against Tottenham. The Reds have failed to score in the four games they did not win.