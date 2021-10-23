Liverpool-Manchester United Preview

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has reignited his dispute with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer over the number of penalties Manchester United are awarded in the Premier League.

Klopp complained at the start of the year that United had been given more spot-kicks in the last two years than Liverpool have had in his five-and-a-half seasons in charge.

Solskjaer suggested last month his side had perhaps started to be treated differently by referees following those high-profile comments from the German coach.

However, ahead of Sunday’s showdown between the sides at Anfield, Klopp insisted it is not possible for managers to sway officials with their comments.

“We cannot influence referees with things like that,” he said. “United are good – they get players in the box and create these situations.

“But so do we and we didn’t have even a similar number of penalties compared to them. Those are just facts.”

Liverpool enter the contest four points better off than opponents United, who have once again struggled for consistency in the league this season.

The Red Devils have taken just one point from their last three games and boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer knows just how important a positive result is on Sunday to change the mood.

“The history between the clubs, the rivalry and all the trophies these two teams have won… It’s a massive game. It does not need bigging up,” he said.

“When you’re given the privilege, honour and responsibility to wear the shirt and step on to that pitch at Old Trafford against Liverpool, you give everything you have.

“To be seven points behind them will be a big distance; one point between is close but it’s still so early in the season. Every game matters just as much.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Manchester United – Marcus Rashford

For all the talk surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo, Liverpool should arguably fear fellow attacker Rashford just as much this weekend.

The Englishman has scored four goals in eight Premier League games against the Reds – only Wayne Rooney (six) has found the net more often for United in this fixture.

Liverpool – Mohamed Salah

With his goal against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League in the week, Salah scored for a club-record ninth successive game for Liverpool.

The prolific forward scored three goals in his two away games against United last season and could become the first Reds player to score in three in a row at Old Trafford.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– United have won just one of their last 10 Premier League meetings with Liverpool (D6 L3), losing this exact fixture 4-2 last season.

– Following their 4-2 win at Man Utd in May, Liverpool are looking to secure consecutive league victories at Old Trafford for the first time since January 2002.

– Solskjaer’s side shipped four goals in a home Premier League game for only the fifth time in last season’s encounter with Liverpool, losing 4-2. The last team to score 4+ goals in consecutive top-flight visits to Man Utd was Burnley in 1961-62 (won 4-1) and 1962-63 (won 5-2).

– United are without a clean sheet in any of their last nine home league matches, their longest run without one since a run of 10 between September 1970 and February 1971. Meanwhile, the Red Devils have only picked up eight points from their last seven home Premier League matches (W2 D2 L3), winning twice as many points in their previous seven at Old Trafford (16 – W5 D1 L1).

– Liverpool are unbeaten in 18 league games, the longest current run in the top four tiers of English football (W13 D5). Away from home, the Reds have scored at least three goals in each of their last five Premier League games (17 in total), with only Man Utd last season having a longer such run in the competition (six).