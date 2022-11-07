The owner of Liverpool confirmed on Monday it was open to selling shares in the club amid speculation it was inviting offers from potential buyers.

Fenway Sports Group said in a statement it remained committed to the club it bought in 2010 and has guided to a new era of success.

When asked by the Associated Press about the potential that Liverpool could be put up for sale, FSG said it would consider new shareholders.

”FSG has frequently received expressions of interest from third parties seeking to become shareholders in Liverpool,” the statement said. ”FSG has said before that under the right terms and conditions we would consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club.

”FSG remains fully committed to the success of Liverpool, both on and off the pitch.”

Liverpool has under FSG re-established itself as one of the leading clubs in Europe and won its first English league title in 30 years in 2020.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has also helped the club win the Champions League, Club World Cup, FA Cup and League Cup since being hired in 2015.

But he has spoken publicly of the difficulty in challenging Abu Dhabi-backed Manchester City in the transfer market.

”Nobody can compete with City in that,” Klopp said last month. ”You have the best team in the world and you put in the best striker (Erling Haaland) on the market. No matter what it costs, you just do it. . . . What does Liverpool do? We cannot act like them. It’s not possible.”

