Liverpool-West Brom Preview

Jurgen Klopp will talk to Sadio Mane about his post-match handshake snub at Old Trafford but the Liverpool boss says the incident is being blown out of proportion.

Mane was named among the substitutes for the Reds’ clash with Manchester United on Thursday and replaced Diogo Jota in the second half of a 4-2 win.

The Senegal forward was clearly not impressed that he had been dropped to the bench, heading for the tunnel with his back to Klopp when the Liverpool boss went for a handshake on the pitch at full-time.

The German reiterated on Friday that he would speak to Mane but did not take the snub personally.

“I cannot make a bigger story of it as it is,” Klopp said ahead of his side’s game with relegated West Brom – a win enough to move Liverpool within one point of fourth-placed Chelsea with two games left.

“Football is an emotional game and everybody expects us to control our emotions always. It doesn’t work out always, that’s the case. It happened to me as a player, it happened to other players when I was their coach.

“If somebody shows me respect five million times and one time not, what is more important?

“I’m completely relaxed about it. If nothing else, we will talk about it and it will be sorted.”

West Brom’s relegation was the first suffered as a top-flight manager by Sam Allardyce, who suggested his future will be settled before the Baggies’ final game of the season, against Leeds United.

“More than likely because of the situation, we’d have a decision before Leeds,” Allardyce said. “Myself and the club going forward will put everything to bed before the end of the season and see where we go from there.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

West Brom – Semi Ajayi

Defender Semi Ajayi netted his first Premier League goal against Liverpool in this season’s reverse fixture – the last Baggies player to score home and away against the Reds in a single season was Romelu Lukaku in 2012-13.

Liverpool – Roberto Firmino

It has not been the best of seasons for Roberto Firmino, but he scored twice in Liverpool’s defeat of United and has been named in Brazil’s squad for the Copa America. He will be aiming to finish the campaign on a high, and propel Liverpool in the Champions League in the process.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Among all managers Liverpool’s Klopp has faced at least five times in his league managerial career, only against Bert van Marwijk (0 per cent) and Lorenz-Gunther Kostner (14 per cent) does he have a lower win ratio than he does against Allardyce (17 per cent – P6 W1).

– Allardyce is unbeaten in his last five Premier League meetings with Liverpool (W1 D4) – the last manager to go six unbeaten against the Reds was Tony Pulis between 2011 and 2016 (8 in a row), whose sixth game in that run was a match at the Hawthorns as West Brom manager.

– Mohamed Salah has been directly involved in 30 goals in 41 Premier League appearances on Sundays for the club (23 goals, 7 assists), with only Steven Gerrard (72), Robbie Fowler (31) and Daniel Sturridge (31) involved in more goals on a Sunday for Liverpool.

– Liverpool have only won one of their five league matches against the three newly promoted teams this season (D3 L1). Should they fail to win this game, it would be the first time since 1980-81 they have only registered one win against newly promoted teams in a season, with that Liverpool team also the last reigning champion to win only one game against newly promoted teams in a top-flight season.

– In the reverse fixture at Anfield, West Brom completed just 121 passes – 23 fewer than Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson managed on his own (144). They still snatched a 1-1 draw, however.