Liverpool-West Ham United Preview

Jurgen Klopp retains “a glimpse of hope” Joel Matip’s ankle injury is not serious and re-emphasised Liverpool are working on bringing in the right reinforcement at centre-back.

Liverpool ended a run of five league games without a win – or a goal – as they overcame Tottenham 3-1 on Thursday, though their injury woes continued when Matip went off at half-time.

With Fabinho, himself filling in at centre-back, already out, youngster Nat Phillips came on to partner Jordan Henderson, though the Reds still clinched a much-needed three points.

“Joel, last night after the game I was – especially with that – pretty emotional,” Klopp said ahead of Liverpool’s trip to in-form West Ham. “Meanwhile there is still a glimpse of hope it’s not that serious – we don’t have the final results, the scan didn’t happen yet. “We will know more in three or four hours hopefully. Fabinho, no chance for the weekend.

“I don’t know (if we will sign a defender), but we will try. (It’s) funny when you think Liverpool is just fine with the situation and don’t care.

“The situation (Thursday) didn’t make it easier or whatever but still we will try to do the right things. If that’s possible we will do it. If not, not. My thoughts didn’t change. My words might have! It’s the same situation. We work on this, if we don’t sleep, we work.”

David Moyes, meanwhile, is set to have his attacking options bolstered by the arrival of Jesse Lingard on loan from Manchester United.

“Jesse is here doing a medical at the moment, but it’s not complete so I can’t say too much more about it,” Moyes said on Friday. “If the Jesse deal goes through, he’ll give us more attacking options – he can play in all the positions along the front line and as a midfield player as well.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

West Ham – Tomas Soucek

Soucek continued his brilliant form with two goals in West Ham’s 3-1 win over Crystal Palace, which took the Hammers into the top four until Liverpool beat Spurs. His seven Premier League goals have been worth 10 points to West Ham so far this season.

Liverpool – Jordan Henderson

With Fabinho definitely out and Matip a doubt, captain Henderson will almost certainly continue in defence, though will have to deal with the in-form Michail Antonio, not to mention West Ham’s threat from set-pieces.

KEY OPTA FACTS

• West Ham are winless in nine Premier League matches against Liverpool (D2 L7), their worst such run against them since going 10 without a win between September 2000 and January 2007.

• Liverpool have only lost one of their last 31 Premier League games played on a Sunday (W21 D9), with that defeat coming at Aston Villa earlier this season. Each of the Reds’ last three league games on Sunday have finished level.

• West Ham have won their last six games in all competitions – only twice in their history have they won seven in a row, doing so between November/December 1985 and January/February 2006.

• Antonio has scored more goals against Liverpool in the Premier League than any other player for West Ham (four in six appearances).

• Since the 2017-18 season, Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah has scored in six of his seven Premier League games against West Ham, netting seven goals.