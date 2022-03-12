BRIGHTON, England (AP)Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah led Liverpool to a 2-0 victory over Brighton on Saturday, maintaining the attempt to chase down Premier League leader Manchester City.

Liverpool is three points behind City with the defending champions playing at Crystal Palace on Monday.

Diaz headed the ball into the back of the net in the 19th minute just before being clattered by goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, who had rushed out to the edge of the penalty area.

The medics were immediately waved on by referee Mike Dean, but a subsequent VAR review allowed the goalkeeper to remain on the field without punishment.

Liverpool’s second came on a penalty converted by Salah in the 61st after Naby Keita’s half-volley struck Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma on the arm.

Liverpool has now scored 21 goals and conceded just twice while winning eight league games in a row.

Brighton is 13th in the 20-team standings after a fifth successive loss.

