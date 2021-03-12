Liverpool-Wolverhampton Preview

Thiago Alcantara believes Liverpool’s Champions League victory over RB Leipzig has provided a positive boost to the squad’s morale.

Liverpool have slipped down to eighth place in the Premier League after a dismal run of six defeats form their last seven fixtures.

Their 4-0 aggregate win over Leipzig has provided some signs of light, though, and Thiago – who has made a stuttering start to his Liverpool career – is hoping that will translate to stronger league form.

“It’s like a positive injection to our morale,” Thiago told Liverpool’s official website ahead of Monday’s game with Wolves.

“It’s been a tough period for all of us because in our worst nightmares we didn’t expect that we are now in this position in the Premier League. But we are trying to perform as best as we can and try to get better in every training session. I think this performance is a positive thing for all of us.

“This feeling we have right now, we have to celebrate a little bit with each other in a moderate way and with this feeling prepare the (Wolves) game and move on.”

Liverpool won the reverse fixture with Wolves 4-0, and Nuno Espirito Santo knows his team are in for a stern test despite the champions’ poor run.

“The quality, the talent and the achievements that the club and Jurgen (Klopp) have done is amazing and we’re going to face a very talented squad, a very good football team who have a fantastic approach and idea on the game,” he said.

“Not just every team, but everyone has ups and downs. It’s how you react from it and how you get through that which is important, and Liverpool, huge admiration.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Wolves – Conor Coady

Coady made a torrid mistake in Liverpool’s win at Anfield in December, and the Wolves captain has had a tendency to slip up against his former club, which Liverpool’s misfiring attack may well be aiming to capitalise on.

Liverpool – Nathaniel Phillips

The Reds have had well documented injury issues in defence this season, but Phillips perhaps put himself forward as a potential first-choice pick for the remainder of the campaign with an impressive display against Leipzig.

KEY OPTA FACTS

•Twenty-seven per cent of the league defeats suffered by Thiago in his 232-game top-flight career have come this season with Liverpool (7/26), while he has now ended on the losing side in more games with the Reds in 14 matches than in 68 appearances with Barcelona (six).

•Liverpool have scored with just two of their last 67 shots in open play in the Premier League, with these efforts at goal seeing an xG value of 6.7, meaning Liverpool would have been expected to score almost seven goals.

•In a 38-game Premier League season, only three teams have finished the season in the top four having won 43 or fewer points with 10 games remaining – Leeds United in 2000-01 (43), Liverpool in 2003-04 (42) and Manchester United last season (42).

•Wolves are looking to record back-to-back home Premier League wins for only the second time in the last two seasons, winning their final two at Molineux in the 2019-20 season.

•Liverpool have lost nine Premier League matches this season, last losing more back in 2015-16 (10). A defeat here would be the earliest into a league season (29 games) they have suffered 10 losses since 2010-11, when their 10th defeat was in their 21st match.