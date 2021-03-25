2 second half goals send Palestine past Carthage in playoff opener

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – No. 6 ranked Palestine is once again a scoring machine. And expected to make another deep run in the boys UIL high school soccer playoffs.

But Thursday “Carthage FC” had a garage door in front of their goal in the first half, denying numerous Wildcat opportunities and frustrating the powerhouse program. Goalkeeper Jacob Whatley had a hand in a number of saves, including two in the last ten minutes before halftime.

But Coach John Absalom and company made adjustments.

A little less than 12 minutes into the second half, junior Diego Farias found the net for his 23rd goal of the season.

The Wildcats clung onto the one-goal advantage until late in the contest when sophomore Tony Garcia added an insurance goal, tallying his 27th score of the year.

Palestine takes home a 2-0 victory over Carthage and advances to the Class 4A area round. The Wildcats will face either Lindale or Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill who square off Friday at 6:00 p.m. in Sulphur Springs.

Palestine is now 26-5-2 on the season and on a 16-game winning streak after wrapping up a 14-0 district 16-4A campaign.

Carthage finishes the year at 16-9-1.

Watch the video to see game highlights.