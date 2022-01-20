2022 FCA Heart of a Champion coaches prepare for another All-Star event in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Preparation for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Heart of a Champion All-Star games is already underway, an event that highlights some of the top seniors across East Texas.

On Thursday, the coaches were revealed.

In football, Chapel Hill’s Jeff Riordan and the blue team will be taking on Beckville’s Cody Ross and the red team.

The softball teams will be coached by Bullard’s Julie Murry and Mabank’s Colby Sales, while the baseball teams will be headed up by Jacksonville’s Branson Washburn and pine tree’s Garrett Methvin.

Soccer boys will have Kilgore’s Tom Wait and Lindale’s Jason Lawless, while the girls’ teams will be led by Nac’s Kendra Lockett and Whitehouse’s Wendy Knight.

Everything but football will be played on Friday, June 3rd, with the Heart of a Champion Bowl kicking off at Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium in Tyler, on Saturday, June 4th.