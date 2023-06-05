LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — They had to wait a little bit before kickoff Saturday night in Longview for the 2023 Fellowship of Christian Athletes Heart of a Champion football game, due to lightning in the area.

But we did get ourselves a ball game, highlighting some of the top senior athletes from East Texas representing their high schools one last time.

The Red All-Stars beat the Blue this year, 29-7, but while the game was fun the experience they shared with one another was the best part of their weekend.