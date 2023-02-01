(KETK) — The wintry weather across East Texas did delay some of our National Signing Day ceremonies, however, we were able to have a few in the Pinetwoods.

Longview High School

Jordan Allen – Hendserson State – Football

Michael Fields – Howard Payne – Football

Kaden Brooks – Arkansas Monticello – Football

Fredirick Hawkins – North American University – Football

Omarian Watkins – Texas College – Football

LaQuavean Jackson – North American University – Football

JaKayla Morrow – Panola College – Volleyball

Brayleigh Mitchell – Wiley College – Volleyball/Track

Amirah Alexander – Rock Valley College – Volleyball

Jeremiah Rougely – Lamar University – Football

Gilmer High School

Ashton Haynes – Tyler Junior College – Football

Omero Orona – Texas College – Football

Braelyn Ward – Navarro College – Football

Seth Jordan – ETBU – Football

Javarian Martin – Texas College – Football

Rusk High School

Aiden McCown – Lamar University – Football

Brailen Trawick – Kilgore College – Football

White Oak High School

Landyn Grant – Hendrix College – Football/Baseball

Noah Carter – ETBU – Football

Holden Hodges – Louisana Tech – Powerlifting

Kirkland Cobb – Graceland University – Track