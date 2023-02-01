(KETK) — The wintry weather across East Texas did delay some of our National Signing Day ceremonies, however, we were able to have a few in the Pinetwoods.
Longview High School
Jordan Allen – Hendserson State – Football
Michael Fields – Howard Payne – Football
Kaden Brooks – Arkansas Monticello – Football
Fredirick Hawkins – North American University – Football
Omarian Watkins – Texas College – Football
LaQuavean Jackson – North American University – Football
JaKayla Morrow – Panola College – Volleyball
Brayleigh Mitchell – Wiley College – Volleyball/Track
Amirah Alexander – Rock Valley College – Volleyball
Jeremiah Rougely – Lamar University – Football
Gilmer High School
Ashton Haynes – Tyler Junior College – Football
Omero Orona – Texas College – Football
Braelyn Ward – Navarro College – Football
Seth Jordan – ETBU – Football
Javarian Martin – Texas College – Football
Rusk High School
Aiden McCown – Lamar University – Football
Brailen Trawick – Kilgore College – Football
White Oak High School
Landyn Grant – Hendrix College – Football/Baseball
Noah Carter – ETBU – Football
Holden Hodges – Louisana Tech – Powerlifting
Kirkland Cobb – Graceland University – Track