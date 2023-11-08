Tyler, TX – Tyler Legacy High School senior athletes signed letters of intent to play mens golf (1), ladies golf (1), softball (2), ladies tennis (2), and baseball (1) at the collegiate level today. The signing ceremony took place in the gymnasium before the athletes’ families, coaches, and teammates.

Tyler Legacy athletes signing letters of intent include:

Braden Bergman, Golf – Stephen F. Austin

Stats: 75.3 Jr.; 71.3 Sr.

Honors: 1st Team District – 3yrs, 2nd Team All Regional – 2yrs

Medalist Honors: 1st – 1, 2nd – 3, 3rd – 2, Top 10 medalist – 6

34 tournaments – placed or finished top 10 – 35% of the time

Tyler Legacy High Coach David McElveen: “Braden is a player, student, son, brother, and friend who loves his God, family, sport, school, and friends. He has accomplished a lot at a young age; the good thing is that he is only beginning. ANY place he goes will benefit from him being part of it.”

KyAmbria Acy, Golf – Friends University

Stats: 2022 – 1st Team All-District and qualified for regionals 2023 – 1st Team All-District and qualified for regionals

Awards: Best Prep award for 2023. Top female golf athlete.

2021 – Top 5 Individual tournament finishes- 3, Varsity Team finishes 1st in 4 tournaments

2022 – Top 5 individual finishes – 5, won 2 individual tournaments, Varsity Team finished 1st in 5 tournaments – 2nd in 3,

2023 – Top 5 individual finishes – 3, finished 2nd at District, Varsity Team finished 1st in 3 tournaments, 3rd in one, and won district by 60 strokes (largest win in Legacy history)

2024- Looking forward to a great year

Tyler Legacy High Coach John Taylor: “KyAmbria came to Legacy at a difficult time. It was right after COVID-19, and we lost all our seniors. We started with all Freshmen (including KyAmbria), one sophomore, and one senior. KyAmbria showed very mature qualities that carried on to the others. She has a very competitive spirit, which shows on the golf course. She enabled us to finish third in a very difficult district, and after that, it was uphill as we finished second the next year and then first by a large margin the next. She is the foundation of the past three years and the example for all to follow. We are extremely excited for her future at Friends University and this year!”

Mallory Kniffen, Softball – Tyler Junior College

Position: C

Stats: Avg: .432, RBI: 11, OBP: .512, SB: 18, Runs: 32

Tyler Legacy High Coach Justin Kniffen: “Mallory was thrown into the catcher’s role her sophomore year and has done nothing but flourish and become a complete catcher. She is a great teammate, always encouraging, and seeing her hard work produce some fruit is fun. I’m extremely proud of her as a coach, but even more so as a father.”

Reese Neeley, Softball – Saint Mary’s

Position: 3B/SS

Stats: Avg: .287, Slugging: 483, RBI: 24, Runs: 20

Awards: 2023 All Rose Country Honorable Mention, 2023 10-6A First Team All-District, 2022 10-6A Second Team All-District, 2021 10-6A Second Team All-District

Tyler Legacy High Coach Justin Kniffen: “For as long as I have known Reese, she has always wanted to play collegiate softball. Today is a realization of the countless hours she has worked to perfect her game. We are extremely proud of Reese and can’t wait to see what she does at the next level.”

Audrey Deatherage, Tennis – The University of Texas

Stats: Fall – Team Tennis: MVP 3 years, 23-1 in singles for all four years of district, 24-0 in doubles for all four years of district, 3x district champion, 3x bi-district

champion, 3x area champion, 3x regional quarterfinal champion, 3x regional semi-finalist

Spring: 3x district champion, 3x regional qualifier, Regional champion singles, State qualifier in singles

Tyler Legacy Coach Charles Sizemore: “Audrey Deatherage is a talented young woman who was a great asset to our program at Tyler Legacy High School. She has exemplified rare qualities, such as dedication, passion, self-advocacy, and the willingness to go above and beyond. I could rely on her to be a leader of our team. She works with a passion, and her quality of work is exemplary. Audrey does not settle for second best.”

Sara Fry, Tennis – University of Mary Hardin – Baylor

Stats: Fall – Team Tennis: 23-1 in singles for all four years of district, 24-0 in doubles for all four years of district, 3x district champion, 3x bi-district champion, 3s area champion, 3x regional quarterfinal champion, 3x regional semi-finalist

Spring: 2x district champion, 2x regional qualifier, 4th at regionals

Tyler Legacy Coach Charles Sizemore: “Sara Fry is a talented young woman who was a great asset to our program at Tyler Legacy High School. She has exemplified the rare qualities, such as dedication, passion, self-advocacy, and the willingness to go above and beyond. I could rely on her to be a leader with our team. She works with a passion, and her quality of work is exemplary. Sara does not settle for second best.”

Cooper Moore, Baseball – Oral Roberts University

(Stats and quotes were not turned in in time for this press release.)

For more information, contact Jennifer Hines at Jennifer.Hines@TylerISD.org.

