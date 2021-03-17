2nd straight game past the century mark, TJC Women blow out Elite Basketball

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A late addition to their schedule turned into a blowout for the Tyler Junior College Apache Ladies.

No. 12 TJC welcomed in Elite Basketball and ran them out of the building Wednesday. The Apache Ladies won for the eighth time in their last nine outings 101-44.

It also marked their second straight contest scoring 100 or more points.

Sophomore forward Clara Rotich led the way for Tyler with 15 points.

Coach Trenia Hoard’s squad improve to 12-3 on the season. They remain 7-3 in Region XIV conference action.

Watch the video to see the highlights.