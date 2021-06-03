Bullard softball state semi moved to Georgetown, 3A final between Rains, Diboll to start at 7pm

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – The Bullard Lady Panthers 4A state semifinal against Liberty has been moved to East View High School in Georgetown.

It remains scheduled to start at 7:00 p.m. Thursday.

The other 4A semifinal between Iowa park and Corpus Christi Calallen will be played at Georgetown High School at 7:00 p.m. as well.

No official word yet on the 3A championship game between Diboll and Emory Rains.

Both teams were sent back to their hotels shortly after 3:00 p.m.

Both Diboll and Rains softball teams are heading back to their hotels. @KETK @FeverScoreboard pic.twitter.com/chKvMZ779s — Garrett Sanders (@CowboyTD) June 3, 2021

The 3A final between East Texas high schools Rains and Diboll that was set to start Thursday at 1 p.m. at Red and Charline McCombs Field on the University of Texas campus in Austin.

It was postponed due to lightning and rain in the area.

The 3A state championship softball game between @RainsAthletics and @diboll_isd has been postponed due to weather. No known start time yet. It is the first of three games Austin is hosting today. @Bullard_Panther is set to play in 4A semis tonight at 7.#UILState — Patrick Cunningham (@pmc3_83) June 3, 2021

Here is the scene in Austin. Diboll and Rains will not be starting at 1:00 pm. No start time given yet. @KETK @FeverScoreboard pic.twitter.com/TZ7ELapxp6 — Garrett Sanders (@CowboyTD) June 3, 2021

The games are being hosted by the University of Texas at Austin and this is already the second rain delay in the past 24 hours.

Rains reached the championship looking to defend their 2019 crown. After giving up a 1-0 lead, they were able to win in walk-off fashion on Wednesday in the bottom of the seventh.

Dibboll easily handled Holliday in the semis 9-3 to make it an all-East Texas matchup.

The Piney Woods will also be represented by Bullard in the nightcap. The Panthers, in their first-ever state tournament appearance, is scheduled to play at 7 p.m. in the 4A semis.

However, that looks unlikely due to the delay and two games before them