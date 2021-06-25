State 7 on 7 day 2: Tyler High advances and Daingerfield, Chapel Hill go deep in small school brackets

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KETK) — Competition continued Friday at the Texas Elite 7 on 7 football tournament at the Veterans Park and Athletic Complex in College Station.

Many East Texas teams were in action. The larger schools, which make up Division 1, were involved in pool play while smaller schools took part in the bracket play.

Highlights include the following:

Tyler High: Tyler High went 2-1 in pool play to advance to the Division 1 championship bracket where they will meet College Station in Round 1 at 8:45 a.m.

Nacogdoches: Nacogdoches went 0-3 in pool play and will be in the consolation bracket.

Chapel Hill: Chapel Hill won two games and made to the quarterfinals before falling to Kaufman.

Carthage: Carthage High lost in Round 2 to Breckenridge.

Daingerfield: Daingerfield advanced to the semifinals where they were beat by Childress.