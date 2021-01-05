A family affair: Tyler’s Cedeno Clark coaches his son Christopher one last season

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A head coach can be a father figure for many of their athletes.

But there are times, like for Tyler basketball player Christopher Clark, when the coach, Cedeno Clark, actually is your dad.

“It was tough at first, but I just adjusted to it, just my dad and my coach, I just adjusted to it,” said Chris.

“It’s like anything else, you have your good days and your bad days, of course, I’m extremely hard on him because I want him to succeed not only on the court but off the court,” said coach Clark.

Chris is a senior at Tyler High School and says he and his dad have to work not to bring basketball back home every night, but it’s not always easy separating home life and the court.

“I kind of look at him a little bit different when I see him on the court than I see him at home, it’s kind of strange at first, but I just adapted to it,” said Chris.

“The relationship that we have is such a great relationship, it gets tough at times, you know sometimes he goes to mom and talks to mom about some of the things that we do, but it’s phenomenal to be able to coach your son during this time,” said Clark.

From a coaching standpoint, coach Clark loves Chris’s tenacity on defense and the leadership he shows on the floor.

As a dad, he’s even more proud of the man he is seeing growing up in front of his eyes.

“To be a basketball player, to put in the hours he puts in, as far as basketball and a student to keep his grades high a high b average, and still be able to go and work I think that’s phenomenal,” said Clark.

The Lions have a chip on their shoulder, looking to bounce back from missing the playoffs last season.

It’s been a strange time for everyone, competing amidst a pandemic, but it’s also one last ride with Cujo, for father and son.

“A lot of people don’t get this opportunity and, I get to spend time with my dad here and at home, so I just think that it’s very nice,” said Chris.

“It has been special to be able to have him by my side through freshman year all the way through now, and we’re just looking to finish it how strong this year,” said Clark.

Watch the video to see the story.

The Lions are off this week. At 6-5 on the season, they open District 16-5A action next Tuesday Jan. 12 at Jacksonville.